WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Tops $62.09 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $10.59 or 0.00026030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $62.09 million and $413,918.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00161580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00183351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.30 or 0.01025700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,651.90 or 0.99919643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

