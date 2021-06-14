White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $19,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tennant by 1,424.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $81.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,312 shares of company stock worth $1,357,634 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.