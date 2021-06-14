White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

