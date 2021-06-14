White Pine Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,900 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.