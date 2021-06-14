White Pine Capital LLC Sells 744 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Limoneira worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,269 shares of company stock worth $94,114. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

