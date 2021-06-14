White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Post by 83.9% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $2,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 28.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $114.32 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

