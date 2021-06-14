Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

