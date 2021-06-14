Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $280.17 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

