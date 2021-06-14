Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0677 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $543,680.27 and approximately $127,718.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $38,832.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,479.48 or 0.06385088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $611.25 or 0.01574076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00434237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.75 or 0.00671464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00436283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007161 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040690 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

