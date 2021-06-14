Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $265.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00011004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $282,680.01 and $265.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00162987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00185924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01072777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.02 or 1.00018020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

