WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$160.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.58.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$2.00 on Monday, reaching C$140.80. The company had a trading volume of 79,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,299. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.74. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$80.73 and a 1 year high of C$142.70.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2734124 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

