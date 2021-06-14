Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s (NYSE:WNW) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 14th

Wunong Net Technology’s (NYSE:WNW) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 14th. Wunong Net Technology had issued 5,999,910 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $29,999,550 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NYSE:WNW opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09. Wunong Net Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $160.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wunong Net Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wunong Net Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wunong Net Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

