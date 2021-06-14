Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xtreme Fighting Championships stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 160,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,725. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

