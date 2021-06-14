Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xtreme Fighting Championships stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 160,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,725. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
