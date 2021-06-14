Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

