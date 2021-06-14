Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $989,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 196,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI opened at $46.07 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.