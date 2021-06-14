Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

NYSE SLF opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

