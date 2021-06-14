Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 196,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

NYSE:MSI opened at $212.31 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $213.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.