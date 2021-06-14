YOU COIN Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.17 or 0.07918614 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

