Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the May 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YAHOY opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.92. Z has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Get Z alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YAHOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.