Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $482.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.90 million to $485.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $342.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $271,499,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.26. 4,526,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $152.86 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.20. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.53, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.