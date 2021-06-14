Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce $95.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.50 million. Perion Network reported sales of $60.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $393.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $401.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $467.13 million, with estimates ranging from $455.40 million to $472.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

PERI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 211,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,942. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $575.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 180.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perion Network by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.