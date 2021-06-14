Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%.

TLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. Talend has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Talend by 818.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 641,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after buying an additional 571,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Talend by 249.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after buying an additional 999,140 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Talend by 98.4% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 201,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

