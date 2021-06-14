Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce sales of $364.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.20 million and the highest is $378.80 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $303.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TITN. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

TITN traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 282,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $681.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765 over the last 90 days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

