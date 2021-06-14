Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $6.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $7.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 984,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,271. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.