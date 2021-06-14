Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $6.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $7.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 984,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,271. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.