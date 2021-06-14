Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report sales of $135.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.43 million and the highest is $138.98 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $133.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $535.04 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,408 shares of company stock worth $48,283. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 68,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

