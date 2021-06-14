Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Photronics by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 1,994.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 355,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,319. The company has a market capitalization of $834.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

