Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $23.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

