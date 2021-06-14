Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce sales of $50.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $26.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.62. 981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $829.98 million, a P/E ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.