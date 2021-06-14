Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report sales of $136.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.70 million and the lowest is $130.58 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $523.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of EPAC opened at $26.36 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

