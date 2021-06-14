Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 6,252,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,187. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

