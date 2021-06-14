Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.71. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,479. The stock has a market cap of $409.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

