Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Wipro posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 1.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,304. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.