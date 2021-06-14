Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report $31.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $40.40 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $145.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $177.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $87.29. 11,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,856. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.14.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

