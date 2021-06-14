Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($7.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 122,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 63,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,000. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.