Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

BVN stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

