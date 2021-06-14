Zacks: Brokerages Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. NV5 Global reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $88.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $1,762,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,280,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.