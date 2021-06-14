Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce sales of $15.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.66 billion and the highest is $15.90 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $71.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

