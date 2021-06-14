Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.52. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 645.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.