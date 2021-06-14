Zero Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $814,913.02 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $814,913.02 and approximately $2,370.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $841.20 or 0.02093967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00784873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.77 or 0.07885444 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

