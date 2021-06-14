Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Holdings Lifted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 709.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

