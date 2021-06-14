ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $132.85 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $132.85 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00056197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00165310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00185926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.32 or 0.01100490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.49 or 0.99705087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

