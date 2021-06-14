ZrCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $965,871.62 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $965,871.62 and $64,270.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00056294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00166245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00186356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01082367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,145.75 or 1.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

