Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3,347.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,074 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,041,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 71.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,968 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

