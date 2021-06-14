Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,876 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,413,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 31,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $313,086.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,968 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.55 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

