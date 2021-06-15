-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,680. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

