-$0.26 EPS Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $46.27 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

