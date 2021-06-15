$0.30 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million.

Several research firms have commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

