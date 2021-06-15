$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

SII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:SII traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. 6,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

