$0.46 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. 6,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,046. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

