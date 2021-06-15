-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). International Seaways reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 126,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $558.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.